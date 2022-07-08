“I’m tired of being independent, I want to marry before 38” – Actress, Bisola Aiyeola cries out

Popular Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola has cried out to Nigerians as she says she’s tired of being independent and needs a man in her life.

The actress revealed this while speaking in an interview “Blackbox Round table conversations” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The host, Ebuka, in his latest episode entitled ‘The It Girls of BBNaija’ had Tacha, Ceec, Alex, Mercy Eke, Bisola, Tboss, Dorathy and Erica as guests.

When the thespian was queried by the host about her views and take on marriage, she said:

“Baby please find me, I’m single and tired of being independent. I want to be dependent. I’ve been independent since I was 17 years. I’m 36 years now I want to marry so I can give birth to another child before 38 o”.