TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over…

New mom Regina Daniels’ gets in trouble with her mom, Rita…

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after…

“I’m tired of being independent, I want to marry before 38” – Actress, Bisola Aiyeola cries out

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola has cried out to Nigerians as she says she’s tired of being independent and needs a man in her life.

The actress revealed this while speaking in an interview “Blackbox Round table conversations” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The host, Ebuka, in his latest episode entitled ‘The It Girls of BBNaija’ had Tacha, Ceec, Alex, Mercy Eke, Bisola, Tboss, Dorathy and Erica as guests.

READ ALSO

Lady cries out in confusion because her husband of five…

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over…

When the thespian was queried by the host about her views and take on marriage, she said:

“Baby please find me, I’m single and tired of being independent. I want to be dependent. I’ve been independent since I was 17 years. I’m 36 years now I want to marry so I can give birth to another child before 38 o”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor,…

New mom Regina Daniels’ gets in trouble with her mom, Rita Daniels over her…

24-year-old lady offers to marry actor Kenneth Aguba after Apostle Chibuzor…

I’ll marry wife for you – Apostle Chibuzor says as he gifts house to actor,…

Groom caught placing betting on his phone during his church wedding (Video)

Jubilation as Olu Jacobs stars in new stage play for 80th birthday

“We thought it would be Ned Nwoko” – Reactions as Yul Edochie…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I have found myself completely fatigued and antisocial”– DJ Cuppy laments

“I’m tired of being independent, I want to marry before 38” –…

Two corp members propose to female colleagues’ during POP (Video)

You’re too young to own such a luxurious car – Daniel Regha berates skit-maker,…

Pastor Odumeje gets assaulted while his church was being demolished in Anambra…

Labour Party to unveil Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as Peter Obi’s running mate

Female admin absconds with contribution money, buys new iPhone 13

Leave a Reply