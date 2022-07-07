Infuencer, Abike Arab Money bags N50 million endorsement deal

Popular Instagram influencer and entrepreneur, Raheem Abike Halimah aka Papaya ex has bagged a big endorsement deal.

The socialite took to her social media page to announce that she has clenched a 50 million naira endorsement deal with Zikel cosmetics.

She shared a clip of her being unveiled as brand ambassador of the company while she recalled how she had texted them in 2018 to model for them for free only to begin working as a paid model.

She wrote:

“Abike Papaya, take your crown! Guess who just signed a 50 million naira deal?? Big paps!! With the number one cosmetic/beauty brand @zikelcosmetics!

To think I once texted them in 2018, to model for them for free and they’re back with a BIG BAG to become their brand ambassador!!! Screaming Grace!!! Welcome @zikelcosmetics!! Please let them feel the heat make they no say Papaya FC no small”.



