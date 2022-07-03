Israel Adesanya defeats Cannonier to retain UFC middleweight title

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Sport
By Ezie Innocent

Israel Adesanya, a Nigerian-born fighter, won a unanimous decision over Jarred Cannonier on Sunday morning in Las Vegas.

With the victory, he retains the UFC middleweight championship.

At UFC 276 at the T-Mobile Arena, Adesanya faced middleweight contender Jared Cannonier.

Furthermore, Adesanya’s victory means that he has successfully defended his title five times since then.

His only defeat came during his unsuccessful transition to light heavyweight, when he was defeated by then-champion Jan Blachowicz.

Now, in the last round on Sunday morning, Cannonier struggled to get a takedown while Adesanya was cautious as the crowd got restless.

Though Adesanya landed clean jabs, Cannonier fired back with a flurry of punches.

However, Cannonier failed to complete a takedown and lost by unanimous decision.

