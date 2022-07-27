TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend –…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after falling victim of [email protected]

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young Nigerian lady has narrated heartbreaking story of how she was [email protected] by a guy who was asking her out.

According to her, the guy seemed kind and friendly which was why she let her guard down but ended up regretting it.

She wrote:
“It still feels like a dream, like I lost myself to a ghost.

READ ALSO

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend…

Davido in pain as he loses close friend, Tommy

I’m not a fan of going out, but I have to go out to hustle. My mum is a single mum & she tries her best so i have no choice but to do my best too. Because of this hustle life I’ve never really had time to date which in a way is a blessing.

On this day I went to the island to assist my family friend in planning a party, one of my many hustles. That was how I met this guy at the lobby of the hotel where my friend lodged. He came up to me & asked for my number, he looked really good & calm so | gave him my number. The day after, he called me & we talked for a long time, he was very good at carrying conversations & I liked that.

We talked everyday & a few days later i went back to the island to meet my family friend as she was travelling that night & wanted to give me some things. When i arrived, we gisted for a while until it was time for her to leave for the airport.

I wanted us to share a ride since i lived on the mainland & she was heading to the airport. She refused & asked me to spend the night at the hotel because she didn’t want her money to waste as her booking hadn’t expired.

I agreed, it was a nice place & I could just relax by myself. Not long after, the guy texted me & I wondered how he knew I was on the On”

He begged me to go on a date with him that night & I obliged because i was bored in that room by myself. We met up at the hotel entrance which was where we had met the first time.

We went to a restaurant & I shared my live location with one of my close friends. After dinner he tried to offer me a drink but I refused because I’m a light weight, I know I can’t hold my alcohol. Then he became angry that i refused to drink, he didn’t say anything but i could tell by the way his demeanour changed. He paid for our food & excused himself to the restroom.

Minutes had passed & he hadn’t come back, when it was almost an hour, I called him & it turned out he had left me there. He claimed he had an emergency but didn’t have the decency to let me know.

I simply went back my free room at the hotel. I didn’t hear from him for days & then one afternoon he called me that he had to travel for a few months & begged to see me. I met up with him on the island & he apologised for how things went down, he was even on the verge of tears that I felt so bad & asked him to stop begging. After the reconciliation he invited me out for drinks & i refused that I didn’t drink so he said no problem, that we should go for his friend’s party instead.

Probably the worst decision of my life. When we go to the party, | met his friends although one looked rather familiar & it seemed like he was avoiding me so i couldn’t get a good look at him. Anyways, he told me to loosen up, it was a party & i could drink a little that he was there, & assured me he was going to look after me.

I felt I knew him enough & with the way he had begged me earlier, I gave in & had a little drink. I remember drinking very little but the effects felt so strong & I couldn’t understand why. When he noticed i was feeling weird, he took me to a room to cool off & get myself together.

I opened WhatsApp to try a WhatsApp call & that was when I saw a text from him which said he thought i was joking about being a virgin, & that he thanks me because he won the bet easily.

That he had placed a bet with that guy | said looked familiar but i couldn’t get a very good look at him the night before.

He looked familiar because he had moved to me before but i turned him down, so they placed a bet to see who could get me first. I can’t fully explain what i felt in that moment but one thing I remember is feeling like i was losing my mind, like | was going mad.

Turns out the name he gave me wasn’t his real name, that wasn’t his main phone number & the house where the party held wasn’t even his friend’s house.

Just like that, this guy was gone like the wind. I had to go home & face my family that day but i couldn’t tell them the truth. I had to come up with lies because who was going to believe me? Until now I have never seen him online or in real life, I’ve tried moving on but it still feels like i lost myself to a ghost.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle Johnson…

Why I arranged gays to forcefully sleep with my boyfriend – Lady confesses

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been…

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping with Apostle…

Regina Daniels Reveals How She And Her Mother Almost Washed Plates In Dubai…

Lady narrates what happened to her after attending her ex-boyfriend’s…

Teddy A reveals what Bambam did to him after four years of marriage

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after falling victim…

How I paid N6M for a flight to Dubai just to take pictures – Bobrisky

Any plan or good news I share with my wife ends up not working out – Man cries…

Man disgraced by friend after bringing in a woman to his house

Don’t make me talk – Halima Abubakar blasts Shan George after she…

Man narrates how he shamefully fell down while following a lady at the mall

Ex-girlfriend of #BBNaija housemate, Sheggz calls him out over domestic v!olence

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More