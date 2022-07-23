TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


‘It looks like kindergarten classroom’ – Nigerians disappointed at the setting of BBNaija season 7 house

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija, Africa’s most popular reality show, has returned for its seventh season.

This year’s season theme is ‘Level Up.’

The first glimpse of the BBN house has surfaced online, as fans celebrate the return of the world’s most popular reality show.

From the kitchen to the diary room, bedroom and every section of the house, BBN really over did itself to provide housemates with the best of things.

However, some Nigerians are not having it as they tackle the designs of the house. While some are arguing that there are so much colours, others said the setting looks more like a kindergarten classroom.


See some reactions below…[email protected] wrote: It is disappointing please. There’s so much going with the decor.

Iamjanz wrote: It is too tacky. When it is not kindergarten class’

@mickeyhouse wrote: I am not sure this is the main house for Big Brother. This is just for temporal use.

Bolatee wrote: It looks adireish’

