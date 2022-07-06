It’s over – Lady laments after buying a tuber of yam for N3,000 (Watch video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has lamented over the soaring prices of food stuff in the country after she went to the market.

The young woman said she bought a tuber of yam for N3,000 and she decried the level of societal hardship.

She shared a video wherein she showed the piece of yam she bought and repeatedly said; ‘It is over in Nigeria.’

She also displayed the pieces of 1000 naira notes which she gave the seller and wondered what she would be able to cook with the yam.

Watch the video below;

Nigerians took to social media to react after watching the woman’s lamentation.

berrysmart_; This yam is even big for 3k come to this side and see yam of 3k you will run .

gozzy_p; No jokes this is sad

lyonejohnsin; Urgent 2k can’t even do nothing these days

coprakary; It is over. In naija oooh @mufasatundeednut

thegreatborgu; They want us all to go back j to operation feed the nation

__bigaustin__; No joke .. life is not easy for the common people.

