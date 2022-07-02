James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

James Brown, a popular lifestyle influencer, answers a fan’s question about his womanhood and the possibility of a monthly cycle.

In a series of videos, the crossdresser insisted on being a woman, prompting fans to question his womanhood.

Taking to Instagram, James Brown emphasized his gender while revealing what he called proof to those who doubted him.

Reaching for his underwear, the self-proclaimed Princess of Africow pulled out a tampon, which he claims he uses for his monthly flows.

Watch the video below;

 

In other news; Members of the National Youth Service Corps, or NYSC, expressed their displeasure after an official physically abused one of them.

A video circulating on social media depicted a confrontation between corps members over an abuse inflicted on one of them.

