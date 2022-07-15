Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Veteran Nollywood stars, Olu Jacobs and his wife Joke Silva have written a note of gratitude to appreciate their good friend, Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs took to Instagram to share pictures of Ajai Lycett during the the actor’s 80th birthday dinner last weekend.

Recall that veteran stars from Nollywood – such as Ini Edo, Taiwo Ajai Lycett, Kunle Afolayan, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Sola Sobowale, Hilda Dokubo, Patience Ozokwor, Ngozi Nwosu, Iretiola Doyle and others – had all been in attendance for Olu Jacobs 80th birthday.

Sharing pictures from the event, both veteran stars thanked Taiwo Ajai for her rare friendship;

“Over the years I have seen friendship but @taiwoajailycett kind is so different and rare.
Thank you for redefining the word Friendship.”

