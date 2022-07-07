Jubilation as Olu Jacobs stars in new stage play for 80th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Popular actress, Joke Silva has disclosed that her husband, Olu Jacobs, who hasn’t appeared in a movie in years, will appear in a stage play in December as part of his 80th birthday celebration.

Joke Silva revealed the details on her Instagram page some moments ago, saying that the theatrical production of “Holy Child,” written by Olu Jacobs and featuring them as a couple, was first presented in 1986 and then again in 1987 and 1993.

She wrote:

“Olu Jacobs as Joseph, Joke Silva as Mary in the Musical HOLY CHILD written by Olu Jacobs and directed by late Tunde Oloyede. The first stage production by Lufodo, the production outfit owned by the duo. Holy Child premiered at the National Theatre Cinema Hall 2 in December 1986. It was performed again in 1987 and again in 1993. It will be performed in December 2022 @ Glover Memorial Hall by Lufodo. 80th birthday loading”

