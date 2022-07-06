Judge dismissed for snatching wife of man who filed for divorce

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Ishola Razaki Adeyemi, a judge of a customary court, has been fired by the Lagos State Government due to unethical behavior.

Olayemi Ayeni, who requested a divorce, said that the court had annulled their union and then took his wife.

Ayeni alleged in a video that Adeyemi had ended their relationship and barred him from seeing his kids.

The complainant said that after objecting to the situation, the judge—who is reported to have had feelings for the complainant’s wife—had him detained and taken to Kirikiri Prison.

Ayeni claims that his wife started insulting him after he invested 5 million Naira in her business, which is when the marital problems began.

He claimed that she moved out and rented a startling close-by apartment for herself.

The man claimed that the magistrate approved his appeal after he filed for a divorce but then proceeded to impregnate his wife.

The Lagos State Judicial Service Commission conducted an investigation into the issue, according to a statement by Titilola Vivour Adeniyi, executive secretary of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a viral video circulating the social media space wherein one Mr. Olayemi Ayeni (the Complainant) alleged that a former Customary Court Member, Mr. Ishola Razaki Adeyemi, abused his office by exhibiting unprofessional conduct in a customary court case involving the Complainant and his wife and proceeded to snatch his wife and children from him.

The matter which occurred between 2014/2015 was investigated by the Lagos State Judicial Service Commission. The findings of the investigation subsequently led to the termination of the appointment of the Member of the Customary Court”.

