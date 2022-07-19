Kate Henshaw exudes confidence as she clocks 51 in grand style (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw celebrates her 51st birthday today in grand style.

The thespian who seems not to be ageing at all has reeled out stunning photos to mark her day.

Kate Henshaw, apart from her brilliance as an actress is also known for her workout regimen which has been evidenced on her agile and ageless body.

Celebrating her new year, the actress thanked God for yet another year.

She wrote: “Great is thy faithfulness Lord unto me…. How you are so mindful of me, keeps me in awe of you…. I am grateful for another year”.

And in another post she wrote:

“For it pleased you to bring me thus far…. Surely there will be a performance of your word… Less of me and more of you Almighty God”.