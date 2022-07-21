Kate Henshaw tears up, pens heartwarming note over outpour of love she received on her birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Veteran actress, Kate Henshaw has been left emotional at the amount of love she had received on her birthday few days ago.

The actress who turned 51 on Tuesday, July 19 marked her day with stunning, glamorous images as she raise praises to God for making her see another birthday.

The fitness enthusiast had received lots of birthday wishes and gifts which has left her in tears of gratitude as she thanked her fans, profusely, for their wishes.

Taking to her Instagram to thank her fans, she wrote:

“With a heart so full of joy that it is overflowing…. With huge gratitude to everyone who celebrated me… God Almighty will never let celebration cease from your lives. Thank you to @thejewelaeida Thank you @mylifestyle_homeandoffice. My girl of over 25 years friendship. You will never lack in anyway, none of you will. God bless you indeed”.

