Kenneth Aguba Finally Replies Ladies Pleading to Marry him

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba has finally responded to several ladies showing interest in marrying him.

He revealed this while moving to his new apartment gifted to him by Apostle Chibuzor Chineye which was after he reportedly spent 2 days at the hospital.

You will recall the Nollywood actor had been homeless until Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere stepped in to give him a new life. The Apostle also promised to marry him a wife and since then hordes of ladies have sought the hand of the elderly man in marriage.

A lot of ladies took to their social media handles to voice their interest in marrying the actor.

One of the ladies, Anastasia Michael said:

“Whatever you think about the love I have for this man here, I don’t care I want to marry Aguba and as for the terms and conditions OPM Stated, I accepted the terms and the conditions.

I have gone through the terms and the conditions so, I accept to marry him, I accept to be his legitimate wife. I love him. Even when he had nothing, I used to help him, He knows me very well.

That was where the whole feelings started. He is a very Jovial Person, he is a lovely person.

A lot of people may be saying ehh this fine fine girl why did you choose Aguba.

E no concern you!!!! It is what I want.

Aguba will make me happy. He has been making me happy even when I see him on the road.

HE does what those six-pack guys cannot do. That is why I love him and I am serious about this.

I don’t care what you people think or the names you are calling me,

I don’t care!!!!

Aguba deserves a woman and a wife like me.

I can cook very well, I am wife material and I have all it takes to take care of a man, to keep a man.

My only problem and terms and condition is to let him not look at another woman. That is my only condition because I am a jealous lover…….”

However, from the live video on Facebook a few hours ago, the Nollywood actor has reacted to the issue regarding his marriage

Kenneth Aguba said:

“My message to them is that they should go and build the best out of themselves while I do mine also”.

