Kwankwaso disappoints Nigerian youths; gives reason why he can’t be Peter Obi’s running mate

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has dashed many expectations by claiming that he cannot be Peter Obi’s running mate because he is more qualified.

Furthermore, he stated that accepting to run as Obi’s vice presidential candidate will bring the NNPP to its knees, a party he claims he has worked hard to build over the last 30 years.

According to the Peoples Gazette, Kwankwaso made these remarks while speaking in Gombe State on Saturday.

Noting that his political profile and wealth of experience from serving in various capacities had aided in bringing the NNPP to prominence in a short period of time, the former Kano State Governor insisted that Obi deputize him instead.

He was quoted as saying:

“I served for 17 years as a civil servant; we are talking of 47 years of very serious hard work that is what is rarely holding NNPP now. “Accepting to run as Mr Obi’s vice presidential candidate will collapse the NNPP. The party is based on what we have built in the last 30 years. “One issue raised during discussions for merger with the LP, was that most of the people from there believe that the presidency has to go there (South East), but presidency going to the South-East in 2023 must be done based on strategy, political calculation and equation. “The South-East are good in business and are well talented but they should learn politics, “in politics they are at the bottom line.” On his choice of running mate, Mr Kwankwaso said: “There were options to pick from the South, and one of them is the Labour Party man you are talking about.”

This led to angry reactions on social media as many Nigerians, believably Obi supporters, advised their favourite presidential candiates to shun the former Kano governor and look for another running mate.