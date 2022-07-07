Labour Party to unveil Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as Peter Obi’s running mate

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi has picked Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

The LP Chairman, Barr. Julius Abure who made this known on Thursday, announced that Labour Party will unveil Baba-Ahmed as the vice-presidential candidate on Friday, The Nation reports.

He revealed that the unveiling was slated for July 7 at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja but the ceremony was postponed to July 8.

He said that it was because Obi’s flight, which was supposed to arrive back in Abuja on Thursday afternoon from Maiduguri, was canceled.

In other news; Adesewa, a young woman, was arrested after it was claimed she fled with funds provided by her thrift group’s members.

According to reports, the suspect, who is based in Ibadan, Oyo State, vanished with millions of Naira in cash.

Sources also revealed that, Adesewa ignored calls from donors asking her to return or reimburse their money.