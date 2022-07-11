Lady assaults her best friend for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A student of UNIUYO identified as Blessing Victor aka Barbie was recently assaulted by her best friend, for allegedly sleeping with her boyfriend.

It was reported that, on the 7th of July 7, Blessing was on her way to the salon when she got assaulted by her friend, Teddy who is a student of Heritage Poly in Akwa Ibom state.

According to an eyewitness:

“This is definitely Karma for Blessing as she has h#rt a lot of people. So, Teddy recently found out that her bestie traveled all the way to Aba, Abia State, to have coitus with her boyfriend, Kelvin Kingsley Chimemerem.

She waited for the perfect time to execute her revenge on Blessing. The latter, was on her way to the salon on Thursday when Teddy and co. accosted her and gave her the [email protected] that would last her a lifetime.
Apparently, Blessing is infamous for going behind to sleep with other people’s boyfriends. This is shocking as she was always the go-to person for advice concerning relationship issues and she’d tell her friends to d¥mp their boyfriends whenever they crave her indulgence. Teddy, had previously warned her when she was caught doing the same thing to a mutual friend, little did she know that she was the next victim.

We also discovered that Blessing [email protected] the n%d€s of a friend after she slept with the victim’s boyfriend. She was the one behind the leaked s*xtape that went viral in Uyo. I’m confident that the [email protected] Blessing received would prevent her from doing such again.”

