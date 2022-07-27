Lady celebrates boyfriend who caught her cheating three times but still stood by her (Video)

An unfaithful lady has taken to her social media page to appreciate her boyfriend who has caught her having an affair with another man, but still stood by her.

In the video she shared on her page, the lady and her boyfriend casually vibing to a song playing in the background while the caption on the video communicated their story.

According to her, her boyfriend is deeply in love with her and has caught her being unfaithful to him three times but he still took her back.

She wrote:

“He caught me three times cheating and still took me back.

This boy too love me🥺”

