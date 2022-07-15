Lady Cries Out as The Entire Money in Her Bag Disappears after Collecting N100 Change from a Passenger
A Nigerian lady identified as Mide Ice has revealed how the all money she had in her bag vanished after receiving money from a fellow passenger.
She revealed that this happened after paying her tfare for the journey she embarked on.
However, she was asked to collect N100 balance from a fellow passenger. Without hesitating she took the money from a passenger and put it inside her bag.
Shockingly, all the money she has with her in her bag vanished into thin air afterwards.
She revealed this in a post she made on twitter.
She wrote:
“Please stop collecting money from passenger as your change people in Lagos are getting wei.rd day by day. I collected 100naira change from a man in the bus and kept it in bag only for me to drop and notice all the money in my bag has disappear ♀️♀️ sholoriburuku niyin ni.”
Here are some reactions:
Popsy Jeff wrote:
“Another level up of juju who say juju no Dey abeg can u still remember that person ?I won borrow the juju enter Aso rock.”
Onochie Mercy wrote:
“Ha! Buhari see what you have caused.”
Esther Foluke wrote:
“Oloribuu e dey Lagos (in Zlatan’s voice).”
Kosi Allwell wrote:
“this Lagos no normal at all….”
Wolf Gang wrote:
“This happens alot.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES