Lady goes on her knees as her man stands to ask for her hand in marriage (Video)

A young lady has defied convention at the moment when her lover chose to propose marriage to her.

She knelt while her partner stood up to ask the four-word question in front of everyone. In the presence of her family and friends, the lady agreed to his marriage proposal.

The event is reported to have taken place in Tanzania and some ladies were seen assisting the bride-to-be when she wanted to kneel down at the feet of her boyfriend.

While she knelt down, the man brought out the ring and slipped it into her finger.

He then kissed her hand and proudly displayed the ring on her finger to the people who had come to celebrate.

Watch the video below: