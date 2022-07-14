Lady jubilates as boyfriend defrauds victim of N2.5M with help of sacrifice (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady rejoices after a fetish sacrifice resulted in the successful defrauding of a victim to the tune of $6000.

A video going viral on social media shows a woman celebrating her men for swindling an unsuspecting victim.

She further revealed that she had engaged both guys in a ritualistic procedure before the scheme which aided the success of the fraud.

We go chop this money tire,” she said with so much joy on her face while teasing a fellow lady in the same room.

Watch the video below …

 

In a similar news; Superstar singer, Flavour and an American lady have found themselves involved in a case of impersonation with the aim to defraud.

A scammer posed as Flavour to scam American woman identified as Kimberly and it was only discovered after she was invited on MTV show, Catfish.

Nev Schulman, the host, video called Flavour to ask if he was the person Kimberly had been corresponding with online for nearly six months, but Flavour flatly denied knowing her.

