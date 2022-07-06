Lady kills herself after losing her 5-year old daughter

A lady has reportedly committed suicide after the death of her five-year-old daughter, her only child.

According to her friend @Abdvlhafeez_, the young lady committed suicide at her parents’ home where she was advised to stay.

Sadly, one day, she advised her husband to go out and chill with his friends and ended up killing herself before he got back.

The tweet stirred a lot of reactions as Netizens sympathize over the death of the lady.

Here are some comments below:

Jerry Colonel:

“I understand how losing a loved one can be so devastating how much more a child of yours but I just say taking your online life was totally unnecessary as you never could tell what God could have had in stock for you.”

Anita David:

“Heartbreak is REAL.”

“Lesson learned is to never believe someone who is going through grief is okay

Cynthya:

No one is strong enough to be alone when a loved one is lost.

Feel sad for the man, now he has to deal with both the loss of his wife and daughter. I hope God gives him the strength to cope.”

Thrifthub6:

“That’s the depth a mother’s love can desend and the height it can climb. That love is inestimable. I missed it right from the age of two. RIP. The Lord knows best.”

“Losing a child must be painful. Suicide is a selfish act, by killing herself, she just doubled the loss her husband and parents must feel. For the husband, he has lost a daughter and wife in one fell swoop, her parents have lost a daughter and granddaughter. Tragedy of gargantuan proportions. We should always think beforehand of afterwards before taking any action.”