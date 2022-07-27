Lady narrates an embarrassing incident she experienced while on transit

A 27-year-old young lady identified as Dolapo has narrated a story on how she got so embarrassed on the road.

According to the Nigerian lady, her undies (g-string) fell out of her bag when she was traveling to Lagos from Ibadan.

While on the road, she opened her travelling bag to get her purse which was when her panties slipped out.

She got so ashamed of herself but decided to summon courage to pick it up because she was scared of ritualists using it to their own benefit.

She wrote:

“I can never forget the day I was traveling to Lagos from Ibadan. I took a bike and headed to Lagos bus park from my house. We were close to the park so i opened my traveling bag to remove my purse. That’s how one of my G-strings flew out of the bag and the breeze started making it fly from one place to the other in lwo road.

It finally landed in the middle of the road. I wanted to look away at first but i was scared that ritualists might pick it up and I don’t pray to end up vomiting currency. I was more embarrassed when someone shouted, “pata olokun l’enwo (na rope pant you dey wear)”. Some were saying i wanted to go and do hookup. I ran towards my pant and squeezed it in my palm shamefully.

See the post below: