Lady narrates her horrible first date experience

A lady who pleaded anonymity has narrated her horrible experience on her first date with a man identified as Adebola.

According to her, Adebola slid into her dm some years back and usually responds to her posts on Instagram. However, they finally decided to go on date after 2 years of them being pen pals.

She went on to reveal that her date with Adebola was the worst she had ever experienced in her life.

She wrote:

“In 2020 this guy slid into my dm. Anytime I posted on my story he would respond with a reaction or message.

We talked once in a while, but it was never anything serious. Two weeks ago, I posted on my story again & that lead to a conversation with him. He invited me out for drinks & everyone in my house knew I was meeting up with a guy named Adebola for drinks at La Taverna.

A day before, he sent me a message asking if we were still on & I said yes. The day finally arrived & I got dressed & at 7:30pm I sent him a message on Instagram asking if he was on his way. He replied with “why do you ask” & I said I wanted to know when to leave my house. He responded with “smh” which was already getting me upset because I wanted to make sure I didn’t end up waiting.

Luckily, as I was parking my car, he was walking, so I called him & he recognised me & waited for me to finish parking so we could walk in together. We sat opposite the wine cellar at the restaurant, a waiter came with the menu & Adebola said we should order drinks. I ordered a strawberry margarita & he ordered Budweiser for himself, before proceeding to order pizza. He asked if i wanted pizza & i said no, that i wanted to go through the menu before placing my order. I finally settled for the lamb shank with mashed potatoes which cost 8,000. We got talking & I asked what he did for a living & this man replied “I am fly” that he doesn’t need to work. Mind you, i had already done a bit of background work on him before our date. i saw that he was a lawyer & had worked with 2 top law firms in Nigeria & had started his own law firm according to his Linkedin.

in my mind i thought I was going on a date with a reasonable person. I kept asking what he did for work but he never responded & asked so for him to date he must have a job? i replied saying something must pay the bills. He replied saying he didn’t know i had a criteria & we should’ve just FaceTimed instead. He was smiling while saying this, so I thought he was joking. He asked where I worked & i said with the Federal Government but I withheld the specific organisation. I had recently returned from a training in Dubai & he commented saying “government worker that goes to Dubai for training, must be nice.” This is where it gets even crazier, he went to speak to the waiter to make his pizza takeaway. When he came back & notified me, I said I was also going to take mine to go as i didn’t want to be the only one eating. He said “who told you I’m buying you food?”

Again, I thought he was joking but he proceeded tell me that didn’t I read our chat? That he said we should go out for drinks not food. i was quiet because I just clocked that this guy was serious & i honestly didn’t know how to respond. He stood up again, walked up to the waiter to say something but i couldn’t hear then he came to sit back down. Few minutes later, the waiter walked up to us & said they couldn’t cancel it as the kitchen had already started preparing it. He responded to the waiter saying “I don’t know what to tell you, talk to the person that made the order.” I asked what the issue was & the waiter said Adebola had gone to ask them to cancel my order but it was too late as it was already being prepared. Again, I was shocked. If you’ve been to La Taverna you know how closely everyone sits to each other & people had started looking at us.

To avoid any further embarrassment, I told the waiter not to worry, that I was going to pay for the lamb shank. Adebola turned to me grumbling about the waiter thinking he could be forced to pay for anything. I was getting irritated & told him to stop making food such a big deal, that it was just 8k & he invited me out & had ordered his own food. He said it wasn’t a big deal but his actions said otherwise. At this point, I couldn’t wait to leave, I even started texting my sister to tell her what i was currently dealing with. I didn’t even drink from the cocktail because i was extremely irritated. After the waiter left, we went on for about 10 minutes just sitting there in silence, not saying anything to each other until the waiter came back with his pizza.

Immediately the boxed pizza arrived, this man stood up, looked at me & said “it was nice to meet you”, I ignored him, he repeated it then left. He literally just left me there sited because my food wasn’t ready yet. As he stood up & left, the people on the table beside me were looking at me with pity, i felt like the ground should open up & swallow me. I had to wait for an additional 15 minutes for my order to be ready. At first I thought i should just get up & leave but I didn’t want another embarrassment. While I was still at the restaurant i picked up my phone & went on his Instagram page to block him, to my greatest surprise he had unsent some messages on Instagram & blocked me. Once my food came, I paid & left. i almost felt like crying as I was driving home because this was such an embarrassing waste of my time.

It took me one week to get out of my shock & be able to gist my friends of the ordeal. At some point during the “date”, this guy asked me if i met random guys on Instagram to buy me food on the first date? Emi Olorunnishola?!!!! Please go through my instagram & tell me if I look like someone that can’t pay 8k for food? Suddenly he was random, this man that slid into my dms 2 years ago, now to buy food he calls himself random. i used to see people say they met their husbands on Instagram, me with my coconut head went to make my profile public, i will never ever reply any dm in my life again. The worst part of all this was, as I was driving home from my date from hell, my car stopped by the toll gate. i shamelessly had to call my ex who sent his mopol & driver to come & rescue me. It was a horrible night for me, definitely my worst date experience. Ladies, avoid Adebola who pretends to own a law firm. “

