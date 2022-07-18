A Nigerian lady has narrated how her family declared her missing after she left home to stay with her boyfriend for a night.

According to her, they were dating for a while and she decided to pay him a visit, not knowing that she was going to sleep over.

She wrote:

“I live at iyana ipaja, i met a guy online and we started dating. unfortunately, he’s in itaro, i like the guy, so i went to visit him, i didn’t tell anyone at all, not even a friend. I

I was planning to come back before night, when everyone will b home, and i can’t tell my parents where I’m or even think of a reasonabie lie to stay out till the next morning, i just switched off my phone and stayed overnight with my boyfriend, we f*cked ehnn lol, the next morning. i just told my boyfriend to call my parents and tell them that they found their child at Plato.

I told them i was kidnapped and pushed inside car in iyana ipaja, and they went to drop me at ilaro, my mom cried overnight when they couldnt reach me, God they already reported to police and called all my friends sef, when i almost got home, I just smeared my cloth with small mud, and scatter my hair, come and see the welcome they gave me, the next sunday, my mom went to church for testimony with me,

I narrated the whole made up story in front of the whole congregation, till now, I will just be laughing. make God forgive me.”