Lady narrates what happened to her after attending her ex-boyfriend’s birthday unannounced

A 27-year-old young lady identified as Flakky has narrated an embarrassing incident that happened to her after breaking up with her ex.

According to her, they dated for 3 years before breaking up. However, after their breakup, she decided reconcile with him.

Following her decision, she made up her mind to attend his birthday party but on getting to his house, the unthinkable happened.

She wrote:

“I had dated Lanre for 3 years before we broke up. His parent knew me and I was close to some of his friends as well.

A month after our breakup, Lanre’s birthday came up and I thought it would be an opportunity for us to reconcile. I bought some of his favorite gifts and took a ride to his place.

I entered his compound and saw that he was throwing a birthday party. A lady angrily ran inside when she saw me and Lanre followed her.

This caught people’s attention and all eyes were on me. The stoopid DJ started shouting, “we no want Delilah here ooo, if you no bring boyfriend come here, you no fit take pesin boyfriend go 000”.

One of Lanre’s friends that used to call me “our wife” rushed to meet me and told me i have to leave that Lanre’s girlfriend is not happy that i showed up.

He even told me to leave the gifts I brought for lanre with him so he would give him later on my behalf. I wanted the ground to open up and swallow me that day. I was so embarrassed.”

