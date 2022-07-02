Lady rejoices as her aunt welcomes a baby after 12 years of waiting and 2 miscarriages

Tomie, a Nigerian woman, took to social media to praise God after her aunt gave birth for the first time.

She revealed that her aunt had a baby girl after a 12-year wait and several pregnancy complications.

The woman, who shared the good news on Twitter, revealed that she had two miscarriages after the second trimester and five failed IVF attempts.

She wrote; ”My Aunty just put to bed!!!!! 12 years of waiting, 5 failed IVF, 2 blighted ovum, 2 miscarriages after 2nd trimester. Her Baby Girl just arrived Capable God!!!!!”

@olu4lahan; Congratulations to her.

@Lokonga_Pr; Congratulations. I’m praying for my sis too.

@damidelicacies; Lord, this my friend’s first IVF will work in Jesus name. I will testify of the children we are expecting. You are good God.

@victor_adebayo_; Congratulations to your aunty. May God answer as many families that need the fruit of the womb speedily.

@Ugosmash; who did it ? Jesus oh my God wow! Congratulations.