Lady seeks advise after sending her boyfriend’s picture to cake vendor who started crushing on him

A lady has expressed has concerns after sending her boyfriend’s picture to a cake vendor only for her to start crushing on him.

The lady revealed that she had sent a pic of her boyfriend to the caterer so that she can recognize him when she delivers the cake to him.

However, when she sent his picture, the unexpected happened: the lady began expressing her admiration for the lady’s boyfriend.

The cake vendor commented on his features as she told her that she has began crushing on the guy.

The lady’s now worried about her relationship as she fears that the cake vendor might decide to act on this crush feeling she has and decide to take things up with her man.

Watch the video below: