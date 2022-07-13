TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname,…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Lady seeks advise after sending her boyfriend’s picture to cake vendor who started crushing on him

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has expressed has concerns after sending her boyfriend’s picture to a cake vendor only for her to start crushing on him.

The lady revealed that she had sent a pic of her boyfriend to the caterer so that she can recognize him when she delivers the cake to him.

However, when she sent his picture, the unexpected happened: the lady began expressing her admiration for the lady’s boyfriend.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady reveals CCTV cameras are preventing her from…

Nigerian lady returns from party to find her car and house…

The cake vendor commented on his features as she told her that she has began crushing on the guy.

The lady’s now worried about her relationship as she fears that the cake vendor might decide to act on this crush feeling she has and decide to take things up with her man.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

“Body all natural, we no dey go for maintenance” – Luchy Donalds throws hot…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Tacha loses her cool after Nicki Minaj sent love to either ‘Tasha…

Lady seeks advise after sending her boyfriend’s picture to cake vendor who…

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

“My heart is full of joy’ – Actor, Mike Godson expresses excitement as he…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Little boy lists his problems in life after he was asked to wash plates

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More