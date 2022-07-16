Lady shares heartbreaking video of the hair she ordered and what she got

A heartbroken lady has shared a video of the hair she ordered from an online hair vendor and what she was given.

She revealed this in a video she shared on social media. According to her, she ordered a human hair braided wig but ended up getting a sponge wig.

Sharing her video, she captioned it:

“What I ordered for online verses what i got.

Humans 💔”

Here are some comments:

“🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 The person that added the sound track should be given an award. So apt!”.

“But how much you pay?”

“First put am for mannequin make we see”.

“😂 😂 😂 some hair vendors will not make heaven”.

” most hair vendors are on this table…… Ladies and gentlemen of you want to buy hair or wig find time and go to their physical store to avoid this type of heartbreak”

Watch the video below: