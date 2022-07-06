TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs…

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens…

Lady Shares How She Lost N2 Million in Her Bank account in Few Minutes

Entertainment
By Shalom

Omosalewa Okekporo, a United Bank of Africa customer who is reportedly residing in the United Kingdom, has narrated how her UBA account was hacked and cleared in minutes.

She recounted on social media how over N2 million was withdrawn from her account while she was on a phonecall with the bank’s customer care employee, despite having no ATM card linked to the account.

After numerous futile endeavors to get her money back, she was coerced to turn to social media for help which turned out to be him her favour as her posts got posts of viewers.

READ ALSO

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly…

“I have never seen a yahoo boy that has survived…

She wrote:
“Finally @UBAGroup has aided fraudsters and hackers to empty my account. 2 million naira gone within minutes while I was on a call with their call centre reporting suspicious activity on my account. @cenbank (Central Bank of Nigeria) tell @UBAGroup to refund my money.”

However, today months after her bank account got hacked, she reportedly got her money back.

She posted excitedly:
“What an excellent way to start the month! I was working on my lapy this morning when I heard a notification sound from my Nigerian line. I checked it after 15 minutes and saw the credit alerts.

I wish to express my profound gratitude to those who expressed their undiluted love toward me. I was surprised with the way people came for me financially, emotionally and spiritually.

I received a series of calls from different places around the globe. ‘OLORI, tell me how I can help, send your account details,’ was what I was hearing and seeing. Modupe o, I will continue to be a good girl.

Sisi’s perspectives, Adétutù Ọmo Ọba, you know words can’t describe how grateful I am.

I also want to thank all the bloggers and journalists who published my story, ‘Fisayo Soyombo, Wole Street Journal, God bless you.

UBA Group, thank you for your cooperation. To everyone who shared, tagged, and posted about it, God bless you.

Social media is a great instrument if you know how to use it.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

I have been crushing on one of my neighbors – Married woman opens up, seeks…

Canadian Woman Happy to Arrive in Nigeria to Meet Her Nigerian Lover (Video)

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

‘Your beauty and body is not enough to get a guy like me in bed’…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Newcastle showing interest in highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby

Pastor makes men transfer money to their wife, girlfriend during church service…

Judge dismissed for snatching wife of man who filed for divorce

Charles Inojie Reacts To Mercy Johnson’s Post About Cheating Husbands

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

“My Plan Was To Sell Her” – Woman Who Stole Her…

Lady Shares How She Lost N2 Million in Her Bank account in Few Minutes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More