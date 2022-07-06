Lady Shares How She Lost N2 Million in Her Bank account in Few Minutes

Omosalewa Okekporo, a United Bank of Africa customer who is reportedly residing in the United Kingdom, has narrated how her UBA account was hacked and cleared in minutes.

She recounted on social media how over N2 million was withdrawn from her account while she was on a phonecall with the bank’s customer care employee, despite having no ATM card linked to the account.

After numerous futile endeavors to get her money back, she was coerced to turn to social media for help which turned out to be him her favour as her posts got posts of viewers.

She wrote:

“Finally @UBAGroup has aided fraudsters and hackers to empty my account. 2 million naira gone within minutes while I was on a call with their call centre reporting suspicious activity on my account. @cenbank (Central Bank of Nigeria) tell @UBAGroup to refund my money.”

However, today months after her bank account got hacked, she reportedly got her money back.

She posted excitedly:

“What an excellent way to start the month! I was working on my lapy this morning when I heard a notification sound from my Nigerian line. I checked it after 15 minutes and saw the credit alerts.

I wish to express my profound gratitude to those who expressed their undiluted love toward me. I was surprised with the way people came for me financially, emotionally and spiritually.

I received a series of calls from different places around the globe. ‘OLORI, tell me how I can help, send your account details,’ was what I was hearing and seeing. Modupe o, I will continue to be a good girl.

Sisi’s perspectives, Adétutù Ọmo Ọba, you know words can’t describe how grateful I am.

I also want to thank all the bloggers and journalists who published my story, ‘Fisayo Soyombo, Wole Street Journal, God bless you.

UBA Group, thank you for your cooperation. To everyone who shared, tagged, and posted about it, God bless you.

Social media is a great instrument if you know how to use it.”