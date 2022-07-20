Lady shares videos of her son whom she left with her family while working abroad

A young mother-of-one identified as @.its_me_honey has cried out on tiktok after seeing her child whom she left with her family while she was working and sending money for his upkeep.

According to the lady, she was working abroad and as a result couldn’t take her child with her.

However, she left him with people whom she thought will take good care of him but to her surprise, she returned to see him looking malnourished and uncared for.

She captioned the video:

“Working very hard and sending all your money home only to find your child looking like this.”

Here are some comments:

@sam_coolcat:they didn’t know you are coming else they will dress him like a prince.

@lucieamore:nobody and i say nobody can care for your child the way you’d wish to,u just appreciate you’ve found them intact witht a broken rib then clean thm up

@sheleeh:Why is no one noticing the happiness 9n the baby’s face. Its like you have come to save him and he trusts you. That should be your strength mama ❤️

@sinachbinyoh:don’t mind dear if he is alive and healthy thank God my own child is death I left just for 3year now I have to go back and visit my child at the grave

@flurence123:FATHER ALMIGHTY I BLESS YOU FOR MY MOTHER ahh I can’t take care of my kids like she does 🥰she is a full package 🥰may God bless her abundantly 🥰

@naj_wairimu:You made me cry. I just remembered how I took my baby from home, sick and all. But God is good,we are okay now.

@helenaclairs:😔😔 I feel your pain girl at least yours is healthy mine is just remaining only bones am just waiting for her to write her js3 exam going to take

Watch the video below:

