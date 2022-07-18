TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A viral video on Instagram has captured a lady blasting her man for neglecting her friends when paying for their meals.

According to the lady, her man was supposed to pay for all her friends who were at the table but he didn’t.

In the video, the lady was seen nicely dressed with about 18 of her friends who took turns complaining about the boyfriend.

The video has since generated lots of reactions. Here are some comments from Netizens.

Spicyhairs wrote:
“Herself and her 18 friends should go and wash plates and moo the floor 😂😂😂 next time she will carry her own money when inviting a football and more team for her celebration”

deluxecakesnevents wrote:
“How will you invite 18 friends to a party without making arrangements for them, you are calling him broke nigga. You want to mount pressure on the guy”

that_turban_girl wrote:
“For her to even get angry is beyond me , hello ma , you don’t have the fear of God in your heart , oO 18 friends ? Na my children?”

bu_teelilly wrote:
“Could be skit or something because why aren’t you even ashamed”

Watch the video below:

