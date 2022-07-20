Lady tackles husband for saving her name as ‘Problem’ on his phone after ‘minor quarrel’ (Video)

A Nigerian woman has confronted her spouse for changing the name he used to save her number on his smart phone.

In a clip shared online, the lady accosted her husband when he was in his car preparing to drive out and requested for his mobile phone.

When the husband gave the phone to her, she immediately went to his call log and saw that her phone number had been saved with a new name.

She asked why he had saved her name as “Problem” only because they had a small disagreement, which she called it.

The young man, in a bid to justify his action, told his partner to her face that she is quite problematic.

Watch the video below: