Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

A stunning young lady has received a shocker after flying for hours to meet someone for the first time.

She disclosed that she and the man had been communicating via social media and had planned to meet up in person.

However, the young woman realized that the stranger she was expecting to meet blocked her on all platforms while she was on the more than seven-hour flight.

The young lady shared a video of herself and captioned it: ”Guys I have traveled 7 plus hours to go meet this stranger we met online and he has blocked me everywhere.”

The video has sparked reactions from netizens who state that the lady is probably lying:

____debbylicious wrote; “Una Go too dey lie for this socio medium”

king__anita wrote: “You and I know say the girl just dey cap. You try”

Officialolkies wrote: “Switch it up baby vacay cay tion”



Watch the video: