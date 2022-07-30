Lady whines waist for ice cream seller, his reaction is priceless

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young lady identified as @theodorahekwe on TikTok was recently spotted showing off her dancing skills in front of an ice cream seller.

She stated that the reason behind her act is the fact that she likes to put smiles on people’s faces.

In the video, she was seen walking up to the ice cream seller before whining her waists and dancing for him.

She captioned the post:
“Putting smiles on people’s faces is what gives me joy specially”

Read some reactions below:
@phonicstar2:
“I dey easy dey vex oo no try come my side 😂😂😂how will you just come and be attracting something to me”

@markmoney61:
“the day I will see you you must hug me too”

@micom17:
“Wao, nice one.
I’m even smiling here, also you’re beautiful oh! see beauty, just like my elder sis.
come Abuja oooo”

@joeychikanda1:
“He was starting to think he has hit the jackpot lol. He was already feeling warm😁😁😁”

Watch the video below:
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMN4gWB8x/?k=1

