Lady who lodged boyfriend in hotel orders him to leave after quarrelling (Watch video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

In a video, a young lady is seen ordering her boyfriend to leave a hotel room that she had reserved for him.

He allegedly seized her phone and is in the habit of doing so on a regular basis, but she was fed up this time.

According to an online video, the lady demands her phone while demanding that her man leave the hotel because she paid for the room.

Her boyfriend allegedly seized her previous phone, and she purchased the one he subsequently seized. She claimed that she was the one who was funding the relationship and declared that she would no longer tolerate him.

This happened in Enugu. Her boyfriend wanted to seize her phone in the hotel room she paid for. So, she ordered him to leave the hotel. The irate lady revealed he always seize her phones. He seized the first one and she bought another one which he wants to collect. She added that she funds the relationship as he’s broke.

Watch the video below;

