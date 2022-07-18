Lady who travelled from Enugu to PH to see Aguba creates scene in OPM church after being denied access to him

A Nigerian lady has cried out on Facebook after her visit to trending Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba was denied.

While crying out loudly inside OPM church, she revealed that they refused her from seeing her ‘baby.’

In her own words:

“Friends I need you people to come online. They don’t want to show me my baby. You people should show me my baby naw!!!

You people should show me my baby. I want to see my baby.

I want to see my baby.

Show me my Aguba. I want to see my baby.

Oh my God, Oh my God”



Here are some reactions on social media:

Ellen Emerson wrote:

“🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣

Not only baby.

Abeg, make the pastor organize deliverance section for her, she needs like 20 bottles of olive oil and 500 candles around her.”

Victoria Ichechi Aleru wrote:

“Think about why she said okay guys they don’t want to show me my baby then she put up so much drama … fake All fake…. In wike’s voice.. period and did this video her self . Looking for cheap popularity..”

Faith chisom wrote:

“God forbid bad thing

Wat is this na, which kind disgrace to womanhood bi this

Tomorrow they’ll use this thing to classify women in general mtchewww 💁”

Watch the video below:

https://m.facebook.com/groups/114018959422281/permalink/1237580707066095/