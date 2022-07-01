TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Landlord seen interacting with young tenants to find out if they’re Yahoo Boys (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Following the EFCC’s warning that any landlord who accommodates yahoo youngsters risked serving 15 years in prison, an old man who rents rooms to a group of young boys has been seen interrogating them.

The elderly man stated his worries about the anti-graft agency’s warning and considered issuing the young boys quit notice in a video that was broadcast online.

The landlord who didn’t want to take any chances has decided to get to know his tenants and what they do for a living.

READ ALSO

Less than 6 months after arriving America, boy allegedly…

Influencer Papaya ex gets exposed; how she was caught by…

The young tenants, who were about seven in number, could be seen in the viral video assuring their elderly land lord that they’re not yahoo boys.

Watch the video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thatblackbwoy (@thatblackbwoyy)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

My Marriage Ended In A Very Bad Way – Throwback Interview Of Funke Akindele…

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

Heartwarming video of Regina Daniels cradling newborn son

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Viral video of Hausa man speaking Igbo language fluently at a market (Watch)

Landlord seen interacting with young tenants to find out if they’re Yahoo Boys…

Crossdresser James Brown rants after fan addressed him as ‘senior man’ (Video)

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their housemaid, presents…

‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding…

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada, Lagos (Video)

I took care of him when he had an accident but he cheated after recovering –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More