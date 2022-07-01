Landlord seen interacting with young tenants to find out if they’re Yahoo Boys (Video)

Following the EFCC’s warning that any landlord who accommodates yahoo youngsters risked serving 15 years in prison, an old man who rents rooms to a group of young boys has been seen interrogating them.

The elderly man stated his worries about the anti-graft agency’s warning and considered issuing the young boys quit notice in a video that was broadcast online.

The landlord who didn’t want to take any chances has decided to get to know his tenants and what they do for a living.

The young tenants, who were about seven in number, could be seen in the viral video assuring their elderly land lord that they’re not yahoo boys.

