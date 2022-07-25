Latasha Ngwube reacts to Korra Obidi vowing not to put her relationship online

Popular media personality, Latasha Nwugbe has reacted after dancer Korra Obidi vowed never to put her relationship social media again.

Recall that the dancer had vowed never to post her new partner online as she blamed jealous online trolls for making her ex husband, Justin Dean to throw her out of his house.

Latasha reacting to her vows stated that the fact she’s making that known online still shows that she hasn’t exactly learned her lesson.

She advised the mother of two to move on in silence and stop feeding online critics.

She wrote:

“Sweety even the fact that you’re making this video says you haven’t learned your lesson. Move in silence, enjoy your own company and stop feeding the onliners. Nourish yourself and work towards a beautiful life. You’re talented and strong, but social media is clearly your weak point. P.s. take responsibility for your actions. You overexposed yourself and your family but affliction need not arise a second time if you’re wise.”

