Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom court while cuddling his wife

An amusing incident that occurred during a court proceeding for one of his clients, who is attempting to divorce his wife, has been reported by a Kenyan lawyer.

When his client entered Zoom court while he was in bed with his wife for his divorce case, the lawyer was taken aback.

The client’s behavior, in Kamau Mathingira’s opinion, was embarrassing given that he was attempting to persuade the court that the couple’s marriage should be dissolved only for the man to complicate matters.

The lawyer posted a screenshot of the moment the man logged into zoom while under the duvet with his spouse in their matrimonial bed.

He wrote:

“Sometimes clients will embarrass you, Imagine you client logging in to court with his wife for divorce hearing.”