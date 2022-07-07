“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba

Young ladies have began dragging themselves over who would clinch the heart of popular Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

Recall that the veteran thespian had been reportedly homeless a few weeks ago until he was taken in by apostle Chinyere Chibuzor.

The clergyman donated a house to Mr Kenneth and promised to marry the man a wife and pay for his wedding bills.

Hordes of young ladies are beginning to fight themselves as they battle who would marry the actor first.

One Anastasia wrote:

“I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba , please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him,i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well.

They should come and see my people bikon , I am 24 years old and i am from Enugu state,.. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards,I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well. I can’t wait to marry my Agubabym . AguAnna2022 “

Just few moments after she posted that another lady, Ella, tried to take center stage as she declared her own love for the actor.

Ella wrote:

“I am ready To Marry The Homeless Nollywood Actor, Aguba. I heard that OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba please man of God am ready to be his wife I promise to take good care of him wash his clothes serve him a nice meal please sir I am a wife material I’m ready to give him a child Sir @Aguella2022.”

The first lady who had felt threatened by Ella stormed her comment section to warn her to stay away from her husband to be.

”Leave my husband alone. I saw him first and I am the legitimate wife.”

Ella fired back: ”He have to select which one he love me or you.”