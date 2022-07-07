“Leave my husband alone” – Ladies fight over Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Young ladies have began dragging themselves over who would clinch the heart of popular Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba.

Recall that the veteran thespian had been reportedly homeless a few weeks ago until he was taken in by apostle Chinyere Chibuzor.

The clergyman donated a house to Mr Kenneth and promised to marry the man a wife and pay for his wedding bills.

Hordes of young ladies are beginning to fight themselves as they battle who would marry the actor first.

One Anastasia wrote:

“I heard General overseer OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba , please Tell Him I (Annastasia Micheal Olamma ) am willing to marry him,i am ready to be Mrs Aguba ❤️❤️ I will love him and take care of him very well.

They should come and see my people bikon , I am 24 years old and i am from Enugu state,.. Aguba Deserves to marry me because I am a wife material 1000 yards,I can help him regain his sanity and I will take very good care of him and feed him well. I can’t wait to marry my Agubabym . AguAnna2022 “

Just few moments after she posted that another lady, Ella, tried to take center stage as she declared her own love for the actor.

Ella wrote:

“I am ready To Marry The Homeless Nollywood Actor, Aguba. I heard that OPM is looking for a wife for Kenneth Aguba please man of God am ready to be his wife I promise to take good care of him wash his clothes serve him a nice meal please sir I am a wife material I’m ready to give him a child Sir @Aguella2022.”

The first lady who had felt threatened by Ella stormed her comment section to warn her to stay away from her husband to be.

”Leave my husband alone. I saw him first and I am the legitimate wife.”

Ella fired back: ”He have to select which one he love me or you.”

