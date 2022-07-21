Little girl touching an army personnel’s feet leaves internet emotional

In a viral video on Twitter, a little girl was seen touching an army personnel’s feet which has left tons of reactions online.

In the video, the little girl is seen running up to a group of army men, at a station.

As soon as she approached them, she bent down to touch the feet of one army man while the others smiled at the act of the girl.

Here are some reactions:

@Hritishmalhotra wrote:

“Raising patriotic young minds is a duty every parent owes to this great nation. Jai Hind,”

@aamir wrote:

“Goosebumps on seeing this video,”

@Aanchal wrote:

“My eyes welled up… happy tears… God bless the little one being raised to acknowledge & express gratitude, our soldiers of course… and their families,” commented another user. “God bless her and God bless and protect our brave men,”

Watch the video below: