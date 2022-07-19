Male employee wears short skirt to work after men were banned from wearing shorts despite the summer heat

A man who goes by the name Jesse Thomas on social media has gained notoriety for wearing a skirt to work because his employer forbade men from donning shorts despite the summer’s sweltering temperatures.

The UK has seen one of the hottest summers ever as a result of a phenomenon that meteorologists refer to as a “apocaplypse” in several regions of the planet.

At Royal Air Force Airport, a runway “melted” due to the high July heat wave.

Brits have been attempting to combat the heat wave by wearing less clothing, abandoning their suits in favor of shorts.

However, Thomas’ employer decided to forbid shorts, so he found a way to protest the decision by donning a skirt.

On Twitter, he posted a picture of himself wearing a shirt tucked inside a skirt.

He captioned the image on social media with, “Work dress code states no shorts.”