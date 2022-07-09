Man charges residents N50 each to use wooden bridge he constructed in Benin (Video)

It is claimed that those who recognize a problem and propose a solution are the ones who make money in the world.

While assisting a community in Benin City, Edo state that was stranded due to the lack of a bridge to cross a roadway filled with water, a guy thought of a way to cash out.

He built a temporary wooden pedestrian bridge and set it up across the narrow path so that people might use it.

For everyone who wants to cross the bridge from one side to the other, he charged 50 Naira.

Several people are seen offering him money before being permitted to cross the bridge in a video that has circulated online.

Watch the video below: