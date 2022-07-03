TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their…

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom…

Man confronts his friend’s girlfriend after catching her doing hookup [video]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video has surfaced on social media showing a man confronting a lady who happens to be his friend’s serious girlfriend.

After catching her red-handed hooking up with another man besides her boyfriend, the young man confronted her.

The client with whom the young lady hooked up is none other than his younger brother.

READ ALSO

My girlfriend is the one feeding me – Victor Osimhen reveals…

Viral video of Hausa man speaking Igbo language fluently at…

The young man did everything he could to capture this lady’s face, but she kept interrupting his filming with her hand, making it impossible for him to see her face properly in the video.

Watch the video below;

In other news; James Brown, a popular lifestyle influencer, answers a fan’s question about his womanhood and the possibility of a monthly cycle.

In a series of videos, the crossdresser insisted on being a woman, prompting fans to question his womanhood.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye’s wife accuses him of having affair with their housemaid, presents…

Kate Henshaw finally opens up about the man in her life (Video)

Tonto Dikeh opens up on relationship with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike (Video)

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle (Video)

Actress Lydia Lawrence Nze pens down emotional note as she welcomes second child…

Actress MoBimpe blasts lady who confessed that she has feelings for her husband…

Toolz blows hot as she speaks on Funke Akindele, husband split

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage…

Man confronts his friend’s girlfriend after catching her doing hookup [video]

My girlfriend is the one feeding me – Victor Osimhen reveals days after claiming…

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle (Video)

Drama as NYSC official slaps corper in Benue State (Video)

“I rather die than depend on my wife to survive” – Man recounts the time he was…

Photo of ‘Virgin Mary’ reportedly appear at Catholic Church in Calabar

Leave a Reply