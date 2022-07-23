Man cries bitterly because Governor Obaseki banned prostitution in Edo (Video)

A young man has cried out following the decision of the Edo state government to ban prostitution in the state.

In the video making rounds, the young man was seen weeping bitterly while challenging the Edo state government for making such decision.

He kept on talking about how unfair it is to chase girls away from the state because they were serving a useful purpose for men who are going through depression.

The man added that government officials would also be affected by the ban, so they are being hypocritical by banning prostitution.

Recall that the Edo state government, together with police launched an operation to kick out all prostituded in Edo state and a series of videos which recently went viral showed when some girls were being chased away.

According to this young man, it is a terrible decision as no other means of lively hood was provided for the girls before government chose to terminate their business.

Watch the video below: