Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to win N5k [video]

By Ezie Innocent

A South African man died after drinking an entire bottle of spirit in less than two minutes in order to win a £10 bet: roughly the equivalent of 5000 Nigerian Naira.

According to reports, the deceased (name withheld) went to the store in Mashamba village in Limpopo to participate in the challenge, but collapsed after nearly finishing the 35% bottle of spirit.

According to reports, the man, aged 25 to 30, was rushed to the hospital after collapsing and was pronounced dead.

According to additional reports, an inquest into his death has been opened.

The Limpopo police spokesperson, Brig Motlafela Mojapelo was quoted as saying:

“Police in Waterval outside Louis Trichardt have opened a case of inquest following an incident of apparent misuse of alcohol that took place at one of the local liquor outlets at Mashumba Village where the patrons allegedly participated in what they called a ‘drinking competition.

“The winner who could consume the entire bottle of Jägermeister within a specified time, would get R200 cash.

“One of them immediately collapsed thereafter and was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead.”

