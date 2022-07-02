After celebrities offered to help her, man locates Okrika seller who cried after unknowingly buying rags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A concerned man has tracked down an Okrika vendor who became popular after a video of her crying went viral on social media.

When the elderly woman opened the bale of secondhand clothing she had purchased only to find rags, she burst into tears.

She had revealed that she had borrowed the money for the clothes and was single-handedly raising her children in school.

Following the video, a man tracked her down to an Abuja market where she works and interviewed her about what happened.

Following her story, Nigerians began to express interest in donating to the woman whose account the man shared.

Meanwhile singers, Praiz and Lamboginny as well as blogger, Tunde Ednut had earlier asked for her contact details indicating that they wanted to help her.

