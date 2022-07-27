Man narrates how he shamefully fell down while following a lady at the mall

A 26-year-old young man identified as Jare has narrated how he embarrassed himself in front of a lady he liked.

According to him, he saw the attractive lady at a mall and in an attempt to know her better, he decided to follow her into the lift she entered.

However, in the process, his feet slipped and he fell down shamefully.

he wrote:

“I saw this girl looking at me when I entered the mall. I found her really attractive so I thought i should try and get to know her. She finished buying things upstairs and was about to take the lift down. I had never used a lift before in my entire life but i thought it would be somehow if i use the staircase when almost everyone, including the girl, used the lift._

My foot slipped as soon as i placed it on the lift, I fell and somersaulted till I reached the bottom floor. This girl came to meet me while i was trying to get up and said jokingly, “you are a superhero because you reached the bottom floor before everyone else on the lift”. i shamefully stood up and faked a smile at her dry joke. Nigerian girls are just wicked anyhow. i h8te them passionately.”

