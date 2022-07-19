TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian man identified as Andrew Davis has narrated on twitter, how his daughter reacted after he ignored her.

According to him, his daughter was making demands which he couldn’t handle so he ignored her, causing her to shout his name.

READ ALSO

Angela Nwosu dragged to filth after gifting her one-year-old…

Mercy Aigbe marks daughter’s 21st birthday with powerful…

He wrote:
“My daughter na case 🤦‍♂️. She was saying to me “ daddy I want this, I want that” I ignored her and continued what I was doing. Next thing she shouted “ Andrew are you not hearing me”? 😆 😂”

In another tweet, he wrote:
“🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 Funny thing be say na the ones wey never shit strong shit for the comment section dey advise me on how to raise children.”

Reacting to this, netizens have taken to his comments section to criticize him for letting his child call him by his name while other have shared funny stories of what their kids have done.

Here are some reactions:

Bossladykene_ wrote:
“I can’t remember the last time I called my mum , mummy it’s Always been Nkechi or Nwanyioma. My siblings call her mummy but I call her by her name and she loves it cause apparently she’s always called mama kene or mama Emeka. Calling her Nkechi reminds her she has a name too.”

Jbaba75 wrote:
“Yesterday, I asked my 5-year old son what lesson did he learn at the children church. He narrated the story of how Joseph brothers sold him out. His mum wasn’t with us then. Later in the evening, mum asked him same thing.

His answer: I have told Daddy.

We bursted into laughter.”

Walelekki wrote:
“Me and my daughter were watching cartoon and i told her to carry her plate to the kitchen but she didn’t answer and i raised my voice little bit then she turned her face and said “Daddy i can hear you why are you shouting ” 🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️”

Fedode2 wrote:
“My elder sister and niece came to visit and the little rascal was all over the place messing things up. So my sis got upset and reminded her that she promised to behave herself before coming, small madam said she only promised to stay in one place, she didn’t promise to behave.”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s name in latest…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

Lady tackles boyfriend for not paying for the food of her 18 friends whom she…

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

Lady storms OPM church service in search of actor Aguba for marriage

Nigerian lady discovers her boyfriend of two years is a married man who…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

DJ Cuppy replies man who said he wants to have s*x with her all night

Nigerian gay rights activist, Edafe Okporo ties the knot with his lover, Nick…

“There’s nothing reasonable about apologizing to your wife when…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

“My boyfriend wants to marry me, I’m 17, he is 19” –…

No woman can snatch him – Woman boldly reveals she locked her man in juju bottle…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More