Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

A Nigerian man identified as Andrew Davis has narrated on twitter, how his daughter reacted after he ignored her.

According to him, his daughter was making demands which he couldn’t handle so he ignored her, causing her to shout his name.

He wrote:

“My daughter na case 🤦‍♂️. She was saying to me “ daddy I want this, I want that” I ignored her and continued what I was doing. Next thing she shouted “ Andrew are you not hearing me”? 😆 😂”

In another tweet, he wrote:

“🤦‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 Funny thing be say na the ones wey never shit strong shit for the comment section dey advise me on how to raise children.”

Reacting to this, netizens have taken to his comments section to criticize him for letting his child call him by his name while other have shared funny stories of what their kids have done.

Here are some reactions:

Bossladykene_ wrote:

“I can’t remember the last time I called my mum , mummy it’s Always been Nkechi or Nwanyioma. My siblings call her mummy but I call her by her name and she loves it cause apparently she’s always called mama kene or mama Emeka. Calling her Nkechi reminds her she has a name too.”

Jbaba75 wrote:

“Yesterday, I asked my 5-year old son what lesson did he learn at the children church. He narrated the story of how Joseph brothers sold him out. His mum wasn’t with us then. Later in the evening, mum asked him same thing.

His answer: I have told Daddy.

We bursted into laughter.”

Walelekki wrote:

“Me and my daughter were watching cartoon and i told her to carry her plate to the kitchen but she didn’t answer and i raised my voice little bit then she turned her face and said “Daddy i can hear you why are you shouting ” 🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️”

Fedode2 wrote:

“My elder sister and niece came to visit and the little rascal was all over the place messing things up. So my sis got upset and reminded her that she promised to behave herself before coming, small madam said she only promised to stay in one place, she didn’t promise to behave.”

