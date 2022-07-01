Man offers N100k to anyone who locates lady that defended passenger on airplane

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Human Rights Activist, identified as Christopher Ogbonna has applauded a young lady who stood in solidarity with a passenger treated unfairly by an airline.

He shared a video of a lady speaking up in defence of a man who questioned the airline for delaying their flight.

According to the lady, the police was brought on to take the passenger off the plane after he conveyed his dissatisfaction, but the young woman defended him, saying that if he is made to leave the airplane, then every passenger would alight.

Fascinated by her show of courage, the activist has pledged $200 or N100,000 to anyone who can connect him to her.

In his words:

”I am offering $200 or N100k to the first person who can successfully connect me to this woman. I am genuinely impressed by her. This is how pax should bond together and protect one another from wanton bullying.

ABUSE OF POWER is what happens when improperly trained pilots and cabin crew man flights and those who should caution and retrain them appear to do nothing.

I have established the identity of the Nigerian airline where this incident occurred with, as usual, INCONTROVERTIBLE EVIDENCE! However, as a law abiding interested citizen, I am humbly requesting @FAAN_Official @PoliceNG”

Watch video below:

 

